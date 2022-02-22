Elizabeth City, Pasquotank schools will make masks optional starting March 1

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools have decided to make masks optional for students starting March 1.

The ECPPS School Board’s vote was unanimous.

The vote came just days after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.

Cooper said that vaccines and fairly accessible COVID-19 testing are part of the reason he is calling for an end to mandates.

