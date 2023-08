ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is holding a job fair on Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the ECPPS administrative office at 1200 Halstead Blvd.

The district is hiring for several different teaching positions, including math, social studies and P.E.

For more info, call 252-335-2981 or visit their website.