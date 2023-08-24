ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — You can get free school supplies and more at Elizabeth City State University’s 12th annual Back 2 School Bash.

It’s happening Sunday, August 27 on campus at the R.L. Vaughan Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and organized by ECSU’s radio station, WRVS 89.9.

They say more than 650 community members received free school supplies (including bookbags) and other educational resources last year. 220 pounds of food and 200 meals were also donated to the Food Bank of Albemarle.

“The Back 2 School Bash supports K-12 students and their families in our community, with the services and supplies they need for a positive, productive and healthy school year,” said Melba Smith, director of radio and television services at ECSU and an event organizer.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Food Bank of Albemarle.