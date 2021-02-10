Dare County Schools release update on back to school plan

Pre-kindergarten students listen as their teacher reads a story at Dawes Elementary in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Schools (DCS) Board of Education released its back to school plan after a unanimous vote Tuesday night to reopen schools in March.

Schools are expected to open Monday, March 1, under the following board-approved program:

PreK-5 — Four Days a Week Hybrid Students attend face to face (F2F) Monday through Thursday each week. Friday is an asynchronous learning day for all.

— Four Days a Week Hybrid Grade 6 through Grade 12 — Two Days a Week Hybrid Cohort A (half the alphabet) attends Monday/Tuesday and is remote Wednesday/Thursday. Cohort B (the second half of the alphabet) attends Wednesday/Thursday and is remote Monday/Tuesday. Friday is an asynchronous learning day for all.

— Two Days a Week Hybrid Virtual Learning — Remains an option for all students K-12 for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The Board also approved the following School Contact Level Protocols to mitigate COVID-19 spread. These requirements will be in place for staff in all buildings.

The goal of these contact levels is to ensure all DCS staff know what is expected in the workplace environment.

Contact Level 3 (CL3) — Low Contact: DCS Staff

No F2F meetings: PLCs and Staff Meetings are held virtually. No congregation of adults in buildings/outside. Parent Conferences are F2F with social distancing, but virtual will be encouraged.

PLCs and Staff Meetings are held virtually. No congregation of adults in buildings/outside. Parent Conferences are F2F with social distancing, but virtual will be encouraged. Specialists : (ESL, AIG, Interventionists) Meet with students virtually, even if in the same building. Students remain in their home base classroom with a device and headphones to receive services.

: (ESL, AIG, Interventionists) Meet with students virtually, even if in the same building. Students remain in their home base classroom with a device and headphones to receive services. EC services : Follow IEPs and/or contingency plans, and conduct services virtually as appropriate.

: Follow IEPs and/or contingency plans, and conduct services virtually as appropriate. Staff Pods: Assigned, designated staff members provide coverage for individual classrooms. Staff will be assigned spaces within the building for planning/eating.

Assigned, designated staff members provide coverage for individual classrooms. Staff will be assigned spaces within the building for planning/eating. PreK-5 Departmentalized and specials/related arts classes: Taught virtually . Departmentalized: Teachers deliver instruction virtually or homebase teachers deliver all subjects. Specials/Related Arts : Teachers deliver instruction virtually, except PE classes can go outside (weather permitting).

Taught virtually Lunch: If students eat in the cafeteria, the adults that provide supervision must remain distanced by at least 10 feet.

Contact Level 3 (CL3) – Low Contact: DCS Students

Plan B: Secondary (6-12) students move from class to class. Lunch: Students eat lunch socially distanced in the cafeteria or in the classroom as determined by the principal. If students eat in the cafeteria, the adults that provide supervision must remain distanced by at least 10 feet.

Secondary (6-12) students move from class to class. Plan A: Elementary (PreK-5) students remain in their home base classroom. Lunch: Students eat lunch socially distanced in the cafeteria or in the classroom as determined by the principal. If students eat in the cafeteria, the adults that provide supervision must remain distanced by at least 10 feet.

Elementary (PreK-5) students remain in their home base classroom. Recess: Masks are not required to be worn at recess unless 6 feet of social distancing can not be maintained. Recess times will be staggered throughout the day.

Status Change Information-Virtual Learning

With resuming F2F instruction on March 1, the virtual learning option will be available for students K-12.

Virtual learning is an option for families who do not wish for their children to learn F2F on a school campus this school year.

Parents/Guardians who would like to change their child’s learning assignment can do so through the Powerschool Parent Portal.

Specifics for K-5 and 6-12 students are outlined below.

Elementary (K-5)

Parents/Guardians of K-5 students should complete the Virtual Learning Status Change Form (K-5) in Powerschool to opt-in to virtual learning. This form also allows students currently enrolled in virtual classrooms to change their status to face-to-face (F2F) learning and vice versa. Students in Spanish Dual Language Immersion (DLI) classrooms will default to F2F learning unless the Virtual Learning Status Change Form (K-5) is completed.

Secondary (6-12)

Parents/Guardians of 6-12 students should complete the Virtual Learning Enrollment Form (6-12) in Powerschool to opt-in to virtual learning. Grades 6-12 student status will default to F2F learning unless this enrollment form is completed.

Parents/Guardians that opt-in to virtual learning for their child(ren) are making a commitment for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Families must fill out a separate form for each child when requesting a change.

All changes must be requested by Tuesday, February 16 at 5 pm.

School Calendars Approved



The board also approved DCS calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years. To view those, click here.

“In closing, I know the strains on our families are many. Our goal in reopening schools is to provide healthy and safe learning environments for everyone. Our path to keep our schools open for the remainder of the year calls for action that requires flexibility and adjustments.

“We will analyze our progress throughout the coming weeks and where we can, we will make adjustments with the goal of expanding our ability to get more face to face instruction for all studetns. Our children need to get back in school for many, many reasons. I want nothing more than to get all students and staff safely back in school full-time as soon as possible,” superintendent Dr. John Farrelly wrote in a letter to families.