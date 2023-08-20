CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is offering immunizations to students before they head back to the classroom.

On Friday, they will hold a back to school immunization clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chesapeake Health Department located on 748 Battlefield Blvd. N. (behind Chesapeake Regional).

The clinic is by appointment only and those interested in attending should bring student shot records and insurance cards.

School entrance physicals are also being offered to children starting kindergarten, new Chesapeake students and students with no insurance.

The Chesapeake Health Department also wants to remind parents that if they have a kindergartener, seventh grader, or twelfth grader they may need the following vaccines for the 2023-24 school year.