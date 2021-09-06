Camden County Schools now requiring masks if people are fewer than 3 feet away from others

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Camden County Board of Education voted Thursday to require masks in schools, except for when 3 feet of distance can be maintained with others.

The mandate goes into effect on Tuesday, September 7. Masks were originally optional at county schools when the school year started on August 23.

Some health care workers had pleaded with leaders to require masking in classrooms at all times, regardless of social distancing, but the board declined that request.

Neighboring Currituck and Dare counties also changed course and are now requiring masks due to rising case numbers and quarantines that disrupt in-person learning. Their mandates are universal and don’t have the distancing exception.