Bertie County Schools to return with Plan C, its most restrictive plan

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – When the upcoming school year begins on August 17, students will return under Plan C — which is entirely remote learning — for the first nine weeks of school.

The Bertie County Board of Education unanimously approved the superintendent’s recommendation on July 21.

Face-to-face provisions will be made for certain groups of students, such as those with an IEP, students enrolled in certain CTE courses with Martin Community College that require labs, and select seniors who need to ensure they have all their credits for graduation.

All Fall sports and extracurricular (after-school) activities such as band are suspended indefinitely.

As the end of the first nine weeks approaches, Bertie County school officials will reevaluate current COVID-19 conditions and make a decision about moving forward.

Click here to see the full Bertie County Schools Guidebook for Reopening Schools.