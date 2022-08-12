PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Those long Summer days are quickly winding down, and the countdown is on for the first day of school in Hampton Roads.

That means it’s time for parents to get their students ready to hit the books.

It all starts with back-to-school shopping, which can be costly.

Bayport Credit Union has some tips and tricks to help you prep your children for class, without breaking the bank.

Today’s tip is a simple one: plan before you shop.

“No matter where you are financially it’s so important to have a plan, and a plan especially when shopping is having a list. So particularly when it comes to back to school shopping it’s so important to walk into whatever store you’re going into with that list in hand,” said Christine Clemente, Bayport Communications and Community Engagement Supervisor.

10 On Your Side is helping students get ready for the new school year, with our annual Operation School Supplies initiative. We’ve been collecting supplies for decades. There is always a need. If you are able to help, please make a donation at one of our drop-off locations or you can donate online. Click here for all the details.