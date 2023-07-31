HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s hard to believe, but some local students are already preparing to head back to school. 10 On Your Side is here to help get you ready. Here’s a breakdown of local school district resources. This school year, students in a few more local districts will be returning before Labor Day for the first time.
Virginia
Accomack Public Schools
First day for students: September 5, 2023
Resources:
Chesapeake Public Schools
First day for students: September 5, 2023
Resources:
Gloucester County Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- School supply lists (not out yet)
- New Student Registration
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Hampton City Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- Freshman Transition Registration
- Registration and withdrawal
- Bus stop portal
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Isle of Wight County Schools
First day for students: September 5, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- School supply lists (yet to be updated)
- Bus routes and stops (yet to be updated)
- District zoning information
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Mathews County Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Newport News City Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- District back-to-school page
- Immunizations
- Bus stops and routes
- New Student Registration
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Norfolk Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- Unity in the Community Back-to-School Celebration
- New Student Registration
- 2023-2024 Calendar
This is the first year, Norfolk Public School students will be returning to class before Labor Day. Click here to read WAVY’s coverage of the decision.
Poquoson City Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- New Student Registration
- Back to School Checklist
- Supply Lists
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Portsmouth Public Schools
First day for students: September 5, 2023
Resources:
Suffolk City Public Schools
First day for students: September 5, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- New Student Registration
- 2023-2024 Transportation registration
- 2023-2024 Calendar
Virginia Beach Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
- School District Website
- New Student Registration
- Transportation Services and Bus Schedule
- 2023-2024 Calendar
This is the first year students in the resort city of Virginia Beach will be returning to class before Labor Day. Click here to read WAVY’s coverage of the decision.
Williamsburg-James City County Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
York County Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
North Carolina
Bertie County Schools
First day for students: August 16, 2023
Resources:
Camden County Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Currituck County Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
First day for JP Knapp Early College: August 9, 2023
Resources:
Dare County Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Edenton-Chowan Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Gates County Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
Resources:
Hertford County Public Schools
First day for students: August 28, 2023
First day for Early College High School: August 3, 2023
Resources: