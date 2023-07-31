HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s hard to believe, but some local students are already preparing to head back to school. 10 On Your Side is here to help get you ready. Here’s a breakdown of local school district resources. This school year, students in a few more local districts will be returning before Labor Day for the first time.

Virginia

Accomack Public Schools

First day for students: September 5, 2023

Resources:

Chesapeake Public Schools

First day for students: September 5, 2023

Resources:

Gloucester County Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Hampton City Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Isle of Wight County Schools

First day for students: September 5, 2023

Resources:

Mathews County Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Newport News City Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Norfolk Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

This is the first year, Norfolk Public School students will be returning to class before Labor Day. Click here to read WAVY’s coverage of the decision.

Poquoson City Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Portsmouth Public Schools

First day for students: September 5, 2023

Resources:

Suffolk City Public Schools

First day for students: September 5, 2023

Resources:

Virginia Beach Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

This is the first year students in the resort city of Virginia Beach will be returning to class before Labor Day. Click here to read WAVY’s coverage of the decision.

Williamsburg-James City County Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

York County Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

North Carolina

Bertie County Schools

First day for students: August 16, 2023

Resources:

Camden County Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Currituck County Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

First day for JP Knapp Early College: August 9, 2023

Resources:

Dare County Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Edenton-Chowan Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Gates County Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

Resources:

Hertford County Public Schools

First day for students: August 28, 2023

First day for Early College High School: August 3, 2023

Resources: