HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools (HCS) is hosting a fun back-to-school event at Phoebus High School Thursday.

The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It’s being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the high school, located at 100 Ireland St.

There will be free haircuts and braids, food, games with prizes and a DJ.

The event will also provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. And organizers will be collecting school supply donations.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is August 29 in Hampton.