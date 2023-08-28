NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Monday marks the first day of classes for many students across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

It’s the first pre-Labor Day start for several districts, most notably for Virginia Beach after years of opposition. Norfolk Public Schools also approved a pre-Labor Day start earlier this year.

The new school year comes with new security measures and other initiatives for Newport News, which saw a six-year-old student shoot his teacher last school year at Richneck Elementary. The district has since implemented a new clear backpack policy, and now will require all students to go through weapon detection systems at the door.

Students in Northeast North Carolina are also heading back to school, and WAVY’s Brett Hall has coverage through the morning from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools.

Sun is rising and the lot is emptying out. Soon we’ll be headed to @ecpps to see these buses unloaded with students @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/NtNpvTyrmC — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 28, 2023

It should be dry at the bus stop this morning, but you’ll want to send the kids to school with a rain coat. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says.

