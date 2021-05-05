All Norfolk students will have option for in-person learning next school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All Norfolk students will have the option for in-person learning next school year.

According to a presentation to the Norfolk School Board Wednesday, grades pre-K through 12 will have the option to learn in-person five days a week.

The five-day-week plan will be available as long as there are no reasons to close a classroom due to health concerns.

Students will be able to learn in-person unless their families choose the virtual option and opt out of in-person learning. Students will have the option of synchronous, asynchronous or blended learning models. The available options are pending enrollment within each grade or class for virtual instruction.



The board didn’t take any official action during its meeting; the agenda items were just up for discussion.