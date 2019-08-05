To give more children the Happy School Year they deserve, Amazon is teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal and Zappos for Good to host back-to-school donation events throughout the summer. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE (AP) – Amazon has announced an easy way for customers to donate a backpack full of school supplies via Alexa to a student in need.

Customers simply say, “Alexa, Donate to Happy School Year,” and they will be presented with a backpack offer from Amazon. After the customer confirms the order for donation, Amazon will fill the backpack with basic school supplies and ship it directly to Communities In Schools (CIS), the nation’s largest provider of in-school resources and support to students in need.

Customers will be delighted by a thank you message from Shaq himself, a member of the Communities in Schools National Board.

The curated list of basic school supplies include pencils, pens, a ruler and a notebook and are included within the backpack at no additional cost to the customer.

For more information, visit www.amazon.com/happyschoolyeardonate.

There is a Communities in Schools affiliate branch in Norfolk that serves the Hampton Roads community.