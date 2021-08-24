500 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given at Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization in Hampton Roads is teaming up with Walmart to giveaway 500 backpacks filled with school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

Urban League of Hampton Roads is hosting the giveaway event Wednesday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at Booker T. Washington High Schools’ cafeteria. The school is located at 1111 Park Avenue in Norfolk.

Volunteers will be handing out backpacks to families in attendance. Social distancing is advised during the event. All recipients MUST pre-register to receive the supplies.

All parents or guardians MUST present birth certificates for each child needing supplies.

To pre-register for the event, click here.