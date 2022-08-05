HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This upcoming school year in Hampton Roads is shaping up to look more like it did pre-pandemic.

On Thursday, July 14, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new school guidance for COVID-19 quarantine procedures. It states that people exposed to COVID-19 who don’t have any symptoms themselves no longer have to routinely quarantine in child care, K-12 schools and camp settings.

Read the updated VDH COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance

“As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases,” Youngkin said.

COVID-19 vaccines are now approved and available for children ages 5 and older.

As more students prepare to head back to class in-person for the 2022-2023 school year, Virginia is again holding a sales tax holiday weekend to help families save on supplies, clothing, shoes and more. This year’s event is August 5-7. Click here for all the details, including a comprehensive list of qualified items.

10 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We’ve compiled a city and county list with this information.

Traditionally, the school year in Hampton Roads, Virginia has begun the day after Labor Day, but following legislation passed in 2019, that is no longer the case for all public school districts. As you’ll see, some local districts have since opted to begin before the holiday weekend.

Another recent change impacts school vaccine requirements. This legislation was effective beginning July 1, 2021, and amends the minimum vaccination requirements for attendance at public elementary, middle, or secondary schools. Click here for information.

WAVY.com Back to School Guide

VIRGINIA

ACCOMACK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day of school for students: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

CHESAPEAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First day of school for students: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

GLOUCESTER

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

NEW FOR 2022

All Gloucester County school buses will be equipped with wi-fi. The school district said, “For students without Internet at home, or for those with other responsibilities after school, such as caring for siblings or working a job, this time spent on the bus may be the only time they have to complete their online assignments.”

Students will return in-person, five days a week, for the 2022-23 school year.

The school is providing a virtual learning option through Virtual Virginia.

HAMPTON CITY SCHOOLS

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Hampton City Schools announced as much as a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new teachers.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY SCHOOLS

First day of school for students: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

NEWPORT NEWS

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Newport News Public Schools is welcoming back all students before Labor Day for the 2022-2023 school year.

NORFOLK

First day of school for students: Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

The Virtual Scholars Academy (VSA) remains available for eligible students in grades K-12. Students interested in participating in the Virtual Scholars Academy must apply before every school year to be accepted into the program. Applications are no longer being accepted.

PORTSMOUTH

First day of school for students: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

SUFFOLK

First day of school for students: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH

First day of school for students: Thursday, September 6, 2022.

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is welcoming students back to in-person instruction five days a week for the 2022-23 school year, but is also utilizing Virtual Virginia for K-12 families who want to take online courses. All students enrolled in Virtual Virginia courses remain affiliated with Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

WILLIAMSBURG CITY SCHOOLS

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

WJCC Schools says students will engage in full-time, in-person learning during the 2022-2023 school year. Prevention strategies, such as optional mask use, vaccinations for eligible students and staff, and cleaning protocols, will remain in place.

YORK COUNTY

First day of school for students – Monday, August 29, 2022

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Effective February 28, 2022, student masking became optional. Masks are optional for all individuals except for health care personnel working with known or suspected COVID-19 positive cases.

All physical distancing requirements have been removed.

Read more about the YC Schools Safe Return to School Plan.

NORTH CAROLINA

BERTIE

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

First day for students enrolled in Bertie Early College: Thursday, August 18, 2022

CAMDEN

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

First day for students enrolled in Camden Early College: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

CURRITUCK

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

DARE COUNTY

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

EDENTON-CHOWAN

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

GATES COUNTY

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

HERTFORD

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

Students who follow the modified calendar begin August 4.

ELIZABETH CITY-PASQUOTANK COUNTY

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

First day for students in Early College: Monday, August 15, 2022

PERQUIMANS COUNTY

First day of school for students: Monday, August 29, 2022

