2019 Back to School Guide: What Hampton Roads families need to know

(WAVY) – Whether kids like it or not, the start of school is right around the corner. Here’s important information to help you get ready for the upcoming back-to-school season.

When Does School Start Here?

Virginia

The 2019 Virginia General Assembly passed new legislation allowing school divisions to start the school year up to 14 days before Labor Day, without requesting a waiver. The change became effective July 1, but all Hampton Roads school districts will begin after Labor Day this school year.

Sept. 3: Chesapeake public schools, Hampton public schools, Isle of Wight public schools, Newport News public schools, Norfolk public schools, Portsmouth public schools, Suffolk public schools, Virginia Beach public schools, Williamsburg-James City County public schools

North Carolina

July 22: Aulander Elementary School (year round)

Aug. 7: Bertie Early College High School

Aug. 26: Bertie County public schools traditional calendar, Camden County, Currituck County public schools, Dare County public schools, Edenton-Chowan public schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County public schools, Gates County public schools, Hertford County public schools, Perquimans County public schools

Back to School Events in Hampton Roads

Chesapeake

Get On The Bus

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Oscar Smith Middle School

Get your child ready for school with the help of Great Bridge Rotary and Chesapeake Public Schools. The event will have free food, school supplies, physicals, immunizations, community resources and more.

Call to Duty: Back-to-School Kickoff and Community Day

When: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Truth Transformation Ministries

The ministry will be distributing at least 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to all school-aged youth attending. Families will also enjoy free food, bounce houses, games, a basketball free-throw contest, resource information, free children’s books, free raffles, children’s crafts, music, and more.

Hampton

NAACP Back to School Healthy Family “Get Fit” Family Day

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Thomas Community Center

Free book bags, school supplies, hair cuts, games, health screenings, food & more.

Back to School Bash

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center will be giving away over $10,000 in gift cards. The event will also feature face painting, balloons, our Imagination Playground and more.

Back To School Palooza

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 12 p.m.

Where: West Hampton Community Center

Cost: We’ll be in the “Community Room” giving away school supplies for children. Some will receive book bags empty or filled.

Newport News

Back to School Bash

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: C Waldo Scott Center for HOPE

It is an Inclusive Free event where we will have school supplies and gently used clothes, informative information, games, yoga and more for attendees. Please RSVP by email at WeCanLWD@gmail.com or by phone at 757-921-6876 if interested in participating in “Yoga with Let Me Great at Children Yoga LLC” with Mrs. Tiffany.

Small Bags Big Dreams- Back to School Supplies

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dreams of Hope Foundation

We will be providing school supplies for students going back to school for the 2019-2020 school year. Families will also have the opportunity to get clothes and a meal for their student.

Norfolk

Back to School Be-YOU-tiful Event

When: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: MacArthur Center

Back to School specials, crafts, activities, giveaways and more. Including kid’s yoga sessions from Let Me Be Great Children’s Yoga.

Military – Headquarters Back to School Bash

When: Friday, Aug. 16 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: NSAHR Headquarters – Cutter Park

NSAHR Headquarters MWR presents its Back To School Bash on Friday, August 16 at 5 p.m. The event is free and includes, giveaways, a live DJ, bounce houses, caricature artist, temporary tattoo artist, carnival games, face painting, hot dogs, chips & drinks and more.

Suffolk

Back to School Resource Fair

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Booker T. Washington Elementary School will help with all of your back to school needs from school registration to haircuts and school supplies. Free food and kids activities will be available.

Virginia Beach

Back to School Bash

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: 2697 Dean Dr, Virginia Beach

Centura Virginia Beach invites you and your family to join us for food, fun, and games at our Back to School Community Bash. Children in attendance will receive school supplies, while supplies last.

If you have any more back to school evets that you would like us the add to this list, they can be submitted to webdesk@wavy.com.

Tax Free Weekend 2019

Tax Free Weekend is an annual sales tax holiday that will occur this year from Friday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4. Click here for a complete list of participating items.

Operation School Supplies

Help 10 On Your Side collect school supplies for children in the Hampton Roads region as part of Operation School Supplies. The goal is to fill a 26-foot Harrison’s Moving & Storage truck at each live collection event location. Click here to find a drop-off location near you.