Application process underway for Virginia Management Fellows Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the application period for the fourth Virginia Management Fellows (VMF) cohort opened on Monday.

The state says they created the VMF program in partnership with the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) at Virginia Tech to meet the state government’s needs for future leaders. Through VMF, eligible participants are provided with a salary and full state benefits,

“Through the Virginia Management Fellows program, we are cultivating a new generation of leaders that will continue our legacy of exceptional public service and good governance,” said Governor Northam. “As previous and current Fellows have demonstrated, this fellowship provides the skills, mentorship opportunities, and leadership and management training necessary to enter state government ready to tackle tough challenges and develop innovative solutions that will improve the lives of Virginians across our Commonwealth.”

The two-year fellowship is designed to create a succession pipeline for leadership and management jobs in all branches of state government as employees continue to retire. Fellows will research, study, and understand public administration theories and processes through seminars and lectures designed specifically for the state.

Starting this year, fellows will also take a for-credit, graduate-level course in public budgeting taught by professors at SPIA.

Applicants must have graduated on or after May 2018 from an accredited institution with a bachelor’s degree or demonstrate proof of a May 2021 graduation date.

Master’s, JD, or Ph.D. degree-holders who completed their studies after May 2018 or are currently enrolled as students in degree-seeking graduate-level programs, are eligible.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Stay with WAVY.com for more education updates.