Actress, alumna Phylicia Rashad appointed as dean of fine arts at Howard University

FILE – Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2019. Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts. The longtime performer and Tony Award winner who role to cultural prominence as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” graduated magna cum laude from Howard with a bachelor’s in fine arts in 1970. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Following a national search, Howard University announced a new dean Wednesday for the university’s College of Fine Arts.

Claire Huxtable herself, Phylicia Rashad, is joining the university’s staff in the role for the university’s recently reestablished department.

Rashad is an alumna of the university and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in fine arts. She became a household name with her portrayal of Claire Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” which has earned her numerous awards and accolades.

“I can think of no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad,” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, in a release Wednesday.

“Given Ms. Rashad’s reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations.”

Rashad’s most recent roles include appearances as Carol on NBC’s “This Is Us;” Diana Dubois on the Fox TV series “Empire;” Dr. Woods-Trap in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Peabody Award-winning series “David Makes Man” on the OWN Network; Libba Gardner in Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, “Soul.”

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts,” said Rashad.

To read the full announcement, click here.