Accomack schools ask for input from families on fall reopening

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County Public Schools has released a survey asking for input on the school reopening process for fall.

The survey is available in several different languages, including English, Spanish and Creole. There is also a survey for staff to take.

Surveys must be completed by July 15, the school division said.

The survey asked questions such as what school the student attends, how comfortable they are with having their students return to school in the fall, and more.

