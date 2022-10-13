RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State data shows that 92.1% of Virginia’s public high school Class of 2022 graduated, a figure slightly lower than 2021’s rate but higher than the two years before the pandemic hit.
The Virginia Department of Education released reports on 2022 graduation data, including on-time graduation rates and figures broken down by race, gender, school division and more.
According to state data, Virginia’s on-time graduation rate was 91.6% for the Class of 2018, 91.5% for the Class of 2019, 92.3% for the Class of 2020, 93% for the Class of 2021 and 92.1% for the Class of 2022.
“The slight dip in the statewide graduation rate this year was not surprising in that the pandemic-related allowances and flexibilities provided to students in the classes of 2020 and 2021 were not extended to the class of 2022,” Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, told 8News.
The state’s report shows that 94% of female students and 90.2% of male students in the Class of 2022 graduated on time.
Data shows that 5.19% of the 98,648 students in the Class of 2022 dropped out, which is more than 5,100 students. The dropout rate for male students in the Class of 2022 was 6.51% and 3.78% for female students.
Here are the graduation rates broken down by race:
|Subgroup
|Graduation rate
|Dropout rate
|American Indian
|86.34%
|9.76%
|Asian
|98.25%
|1.13%
|Black
|90.27%
|5.49%
|Hispanic
|83.12%
|13.95%
|Native Hawaiian
|96.00%
|3.33%
|White
|94.88%
|2.85%
|Multiple races
|93.59%
|3.70%
Nearly 90% of students in the Class of 2022 with disabilities (89.9%) graduated and 7.86% dropped out. Nearly 88% of students described as “economically disadvantaged” in the report (87.71%) graduated.
The report shows stark gaps in graduation and dropout rates among English learners, migrants and students who experienced homelessness.
English learners in the Class of 2022 had a 72.69% graduation rate and a 24.77% dropout rate, the report says. The 32 students under the subgroup “migrant anytime” in the report had a 62.5% graduation rate and a 28.13% dropout rate.
The 1,041 students under the subgroup “homeless” in the report had a 76.46% graduation rate and a 17.1% dropout rate. The 2,795 students under the subgroup “homeless anytime” had a 70.13% graduation rate and a 22.83% dropout rate.
Here are the graduation and dropout rates in local school divisions:
|School district
|Graduation rate (% change from 2021)
|Dropout rate
|Chesapeake
|93.4% (-0.2%)
|3%
|Hampton
|97.6% (+0.8%)
|0.6%
|Newport News
|95.7% (+1%)
|0.9%
|Norfolk
|84.8% (-0.9%)
|10.4%
|Portsmouth
|84.4% (+0.2%)
|7.6%
|Suffolk
|84.7% (-1.4%)
|7.1%
|Virginia Beach
|94.9% (+0.06%)
|2.9%