(STACKER) – For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Virginia using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Robinson Secondary School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 3,780 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#29. Marshall High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,103 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#28. Battlefield High School

– District: Prince William County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,928 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#27. Grassfield High School

– District: Chesapeake Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,232 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#26. John Champe High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,871 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#25. Tabb High School

– District: York County School Division

– Enrollment: 1,086 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Princess Anne High School

– District: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,741 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Independence High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,576 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Meridian High School

– District: Falls Church City Public Schools

– Enrollment: 859 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Stone Bridge High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,776 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Broad Run High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,582 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Lake Braddock Secondary School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 4,360 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Freedom High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,120 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. West Springfield High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,508 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Washington Liberty High School

– District: Arlington Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,436 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Blacksburg High School

– District: Montgomery County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,266 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Rock Ridge High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,404 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Yorktown High School

– District: Arlington Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,514 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Ocean Lakes High School

– District: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,990 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Deep Run High School

– District: Henrico County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,988 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. James Madison High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,230 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Riverside High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,848 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Briar Woods High School

– District: Loudoun County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,795 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. W. T. Woodson High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,516 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Oakton High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,715 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Chantilly High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,947 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Langley High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,023 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. McLean High School

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,317 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Maggie Walker Governor’s School

– City: Richmond

– Enrollment: 746 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

– District: Fairfax County Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,809 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+