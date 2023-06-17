RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two students from the Commonwealth are winners in a national competition designed to encourage their peers to use the internet safely.

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency and the Virginia Department of Education announced Wednesday that the students won the 2023 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s annual Kids Safe Online poster contest.

The first place winner, Faith, just graduated from Williamsburg-James City County Virtual Academy. Rosalind, a junior from Radford High School, also claimed a spot in the top 10.

“Congratulations to Faith and Rosalind, and all our finalists from Virginia. We are so proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished. Your participation in the contest serves as a model to all students in Virginia when it comes to sharing the message of cybersecurity, and the importance of staying safe while online.” Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Robert Osmond

According to a press release, the competition also gives teachers in classrooms across Virginia the opportunity to address and reinforce cybersecurity and online safety issues.

All students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to participate.