RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Board of Education approved proposed K-12 history and social science standards developed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration after delays and criticism over the draft and process.

The learning standards, reviewed every seven years, will set the bar on what K-12 students should learn during each grade as early as the 2024-2025 school year. Before meeting Thursday, the state board held six public hearings across Virginia in March.

The education board also heard public feedback during the meeting — which was open to the public at the James Monroe Building in Richmond and available to watch live online — before ultimately approving the draft standards.

After multiple delays and despite heavy criticism over the draft, the state Board of Education voted in early February to move forward with the education department’s second rewrite for the public feedback hearings.

“Not sure if congratulations is in order,” Board of Education President Daniel Gecker joked after Thursday’s vote.

Board members acknowledged the standards were “imperfect,” but praised the state’s Department of Education staff that helped during the process and the work to get to the final standards.

The Virginia Department of Education’s revision process stalled for months and critics have decried its second revision, claiming that Youngkin’s administration politicized the effort and draft with the help of right-wing organizations.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.