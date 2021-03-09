Edenton police chief warns community of recent drug overdoses in region

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police Chief Henry King said there’s been a scary spike in drug overdoses this past week.

“One overdose for me as a chief is one too many. And I noticed we had one on Friday and I noticed we turned around and had two more on Saturday,” said King.

King said higher overdose numbers likely mean there’s more cocaine and heroin on the streets in their area that may be laced with fentanyl.

This deadly trend is also spreading across nearby county lines. The Chowan County sheriff couldn’t provide the exact numbers at the time of 10 On Your Side’s inquiry, but said they have seen multiple overdoses recently.

Edenton police are now partnering with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the sources of the drugs causing these overdoses.

10 On Your Side also spoke to Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell. He said on March 3, they were called to the report of an unresponsive man at a home. Campbell said the man’s autopsy revealed fentanyl was in his system.

Campbell said they are aware that heroin and cocaine are in the area, and they battle it continually.

Now, all of these departments are begging the community to speak up so they can start pinpointing and going after the dealers.

“In our area, we have it where I can be in Gates County in a few minutes, I can be in Elizabeth City in 22 miles, so a lot of these drug dealers and drug users, sometimes they go back and forth within different places,” said King.

King said in the long run, Albemarle Regional Healthcare Services is in the process of applying for a grant that’s going to oversee eight nearby counties. That money would help fund an opioid crisis response team.

If you have information that could help police track the dealers, please contact them. Also, if you need help with your addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.