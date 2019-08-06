Edenton driver charged with DWI after hitting 2 kids says he wasn’t drunk; kids still hospitalized

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old boy and his little brother, just 3 years old, continue to recover after they were hit by a car last week.

They were walking along a road in Edenton, North Carolina.

State troopers charged the driver with DWI.

10 On Your Side spoke with the boys’ mother, who says her sons are both still in the hospital and they have a long road ahead.

The driver who hit the boys is sharing his side of the story online and he said the charge doesn’t fit what happened.

It’s been a tough week for Dawn White. The mother has been visiting her sons, 13-year-old Marlek and 3-year-old Nelly, in the hospital ever since they were hit by a car on July 29.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” White said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol tells 10 On Your Side a car hit the boys from behind while they were on an unmarked road that evening.

White said her 16-year-old daughter was walking on the same road but further behind her brothers. She said her daughter didn’t see the accident, but heard the commotion and came up on the scene.

“My oldest daughter came running in the house and she was like ‘Mom! Mom! Hurry up, hurry up, the boys have been hit!’” White recalled.

Medics airlifted the boys to the hospital. White said Marlek had injuries from head to toe.

“His ear looked like it was almost detached from his face,” she said. “His arms, his hands, his elbows, his feet are all scarred up.”

She said Nelly had multiple internal injuries.

“My baby, Nelly, he had bleeding in the brain,” White said.

Troopers arrested 32-year-old Terry Stanley and charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Officials said he refused a breathalyzer on scene. However, Stanley appears to be defending himself.

In a Facebook post, a man with the same name writes “My prayers are with the 2 kids that I accidentally hit last Monday night.” He said “I also was not drunk” and he added “the road was very dark.”

Dawn, however, isn’t convinced.

“If you gonna do something like that, at least be responsible,” White said. “By the grace of God, I’m thankful that both of my children are still here.”

Troopers also charged Stanley with felony inflicting serious injury by vehicle and they said a hit and run charge could be pending, but it’s not clear if that charge was ever added.

10 On Your Side spoke with Stanley by phone and he said he is not able to comment further than what was said in the Facebook post.

He said he’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, although he wouldn’t say for which charge.