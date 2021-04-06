ECSU to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University is launching a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that begins on April 6.

The clinics will take place at both the K.E. White Graduate Center as well as throughout the region. Phase 1 will focus on the campus community, which includes students, staff and faculty. The first three dates of the clinic will be April 6-8 from noon to 7 p.m. ECSU also will host the clinic on April 13-15 at those same times.

“Receiving this vaccine is so important to our entire community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want to encourage everyone to get their shot,” said Chancellor Dixon. “Vaccinations will help us send students home safely in May and return to normal operations in the fall. We are encouraging everyone to do their part to help end the pandemic and give students the opportunity to have a complete college experience.”

Phase 2 of the vaccine clinic will focus on the entire region. Future dates are forthcoming and will be announced at a later time.

Those in Phase 1 are able to register in advance by clicking this link. They also can register by calling 877-505-6723, option 7.