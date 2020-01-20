Eastern Shore heritage center gets boost from federal grant

by: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy: Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation

PARKSLEY, Va. (AP/WAVY) – The effort to build a new library and heritage center on Virginia’s Eastern Shore recently got a boost in the form of a federal grant.  

The project will receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment of Humanities (NEH). That money will support the building project to fund equipment, furnishings and technology not included in the construction contract for the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center and regional library in Parksley, the library said in a release.

The project description says the new regional library will “include space for archives and special collections unique to the area, a meeting room, a reading room, a gallery, and a hands-on technology learning lab, as a “makerspace.”

It is among 32 grants from the NEH in the “Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge” category.

Ground was broken on the new library and heritage center in October 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in November of this year.  

