VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 2900 block of Theodorus Court for a report of a gunshot wound victim early Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the call came in at 1:21 a.m.

According to dispatchers, there was a report of injury.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information on the extent of the injuries and if there have been any arrests made in connection to the incident.

