E-scooters coming to Williamsburg after council unanimously approves pilot program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to allow E-scooters in the city.

According to the resolution, no more than 150 scooters can be in the city. They must adhere to a speed limit of 15 mph and be disabled between midnight and 7 a.m.

They will be banned on sidewalks downtown and in different parts of the historic areas.

The pilot program will be three years long and under one vendor.

The vendor will be chosen through an RFP bid process. The RFP will be issued in February with a 30-day response time.

The scooters are slated to be deployed in May.

