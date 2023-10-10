RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — It may not have been the very biggest but it was certainly one of the best.

Donald Murphy’s gigantic pumpkin — which we featured last week — placed sixth in the world and second in North Carolina. He learned his pumpkin came in at 1,028.7 pounds during the weigh-in at The Great Pumpkin and Great Watermelon Weigh-Off at the North Carolina State Fair on Tuesday.

The biggest pumpkin in the state came in at 1,097.3 pounds by Hinzy C. Williams. The world overall No. 1 was grown by Robert Cyrus and weighed a whopping 2,124 pounds, more than twice Murphy’s haul.

Still, the experience was one not to forget for Murphy. He also had a gigantic watermelon that came in at 191.6 pounds. It was eighth in that world competition.