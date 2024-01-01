WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — In March of 2011, Brian Suttles was living in Greensboro with his family when he suddenly lost his wife to a respiratory infection.

“I was in grief counseling, kids were in grief counseling, and my wife had a best friend who was the aunt of my children,” Suttles said. “I had known her the whole time me and my wife were dating, and since we had moved up there, we went on many vacations. Her kids were about the same as mine, so they did tons of stuff together.”

The family friend, Mary Ann Holder, watched over Suttle’s children Hanna, 8, and Ricky, 17, during this difficult time.

“On November 20th 2011, she woke up that morning and wrote a two-page suicide note apologizing for all the pain that it was going to cause and she went room to room in the house and shot all the children that were there in the head,” said Suttles.

Holder killed her own two children, her son’s girlfriend, niece Hanna and nephew Ricky, before turning the gun on herself. She also injured her ex-lover during the spree.

“The worst part was coming home, going back to that house and all their stuff in there, my wife’s stuff still in there and them not there,” said Suttles. “For 18 years, you’re used to that, and that was probably the worst mental trauma that I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

At the hospital, Suttles made the decision for both his children to be organ donors, helping to save the lives of several others.

“That’s the everlasting healing part that stays there,” said Suttles. “I mean, because you always will know that even though she’s (Hanna) passed away in heaven, still a part of her was able to still help somebody even when she was dying, she was still able to save somebody else’s life.”

Now, Suttles has moved back to Wallace where he was born and raised, turning to music and seeing a glimpse of his children in each of his students.

“One of the girls, our bass player, Sapphire, she’s 11 now, but she started when she was almost 10, and just an amazing bass player,” said Suttles.

“She actually got saved at the very small youth camp that my daughter got saved at before she died, at the same age everything. It’s just another one and things that God just has sometimes has to show us.”