The Fairfax County Police Department said officers found a large amount of marijuana and that a 17-year-old faced a charge as a result of the incident.

Editor’s Note: This story, written a day after the incident took place, contains a number of updates from the Fairfax County Police Department, some of which are changes to initial information provided by the department the day the shooting and stabbings occurred.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that drugs and robbery were at the center of a shooting and stabbings that took place in the Falls Church area Monday, leaving two people dead.

The Fairfax County Police Department said officers were at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Ln. around 3:30 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, in the laundry room of the building. He died there.

Officers also found three people in the parking lot who had been stabbed. One of them, Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington, died at the hospital. Medics took the other people who’d been stabbed to the hospital. Only one of them remained there on Tuesday. He, like the other person who was released, had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

During a search of the area, K9 officers found a large amount of marijuana that detectives believe was connected to the case.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 17-year-old who is charged with robbery resulting in death.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it expected it would have more announcements about the case.