Driver went over 100 mph in Sunday night chase on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Delaware man went over 100 miles per hour during a pursuit on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Sunday night before crashing in Virginia Beach, police say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. on the Eastern Shore side of the bridge-tunnel. CBBT Police Chief Edward Spencer said the suspect’s vehicle was stuck in an EZ Pass lane at the toll plaza, and officers smelled marijuana when they went over to help.

The driver then took off, with police giving chase until speeds got too high. Spencer says the suspect, Devlin Dalonte Smith-Coleman, of Wilmington, topped 100 mph.

Officers backed off, but set spike strips at the end of the bridge in Virginia Beach. Spencer says Smith-Coleman ran over the strips and eventually crashed his car.

No injuries were reported, and Smith-Coleman was transported to Eastern Shore Regional Jail with charges pending.