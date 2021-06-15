Driver went 131 mph on I-564 in Norfolk, State Police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police posted a recent summons for reckless driving on social media this week to bring awareness to the dangers of excessive speed — and it was pretty excessive.

The driver was going 131 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-564 in Norfolk on Sunday, police say. The driver was not arrested, but has been summoned to go before a judge.

Yes, you’re reading this traffic summonses correctly… a #VSP Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-564 in #Norfolk for 131 mph in a posted 55 mph. #ExcessiveSpeedKills #Drive2SaveLives #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/3l4zyr8joT — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 13, 2021

No one was hurt, but police are hoping that posting these reminders will bring more awareness to the dangers of excessive speed.

“Reckless speeds of this nature can cause the death of the driver or the death of other drivers around this vehicle if the driver of this vehicle loses control,” said Sgt. Michelle Anaya, spokeswoman for State Police.