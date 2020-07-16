Driver of Mercedes fled after crash with ambulance at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, State Police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes Benz that fled the scene after a crash involving an ambulance early Thursday at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Police didn’t have many details about the case, but said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-64 at mile marker 271.

Injuries were reported, but police didn’t have details. The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene, but there’s no vehicle description at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and troopers are searching for the driver.

Latest Posts: