HERTFORD N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office initiated a high-speed chase on Ocean Highway, Tuesday around 1p.m.

The chase continued into the Town of Hertford where the driver jumped out of the car and ran away on foot.

Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School were placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the vehicle, Shakir Archer, has been arrested and is being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

Archer had multiple outstanding warrants.