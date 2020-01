NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer flipped Monday morning on Interstate 64 in Norfolk, blocking an exit ramp at Tidewater Drive.

Virginia State Police say the driver was hurt in the single-vehicle crash, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. and as of 11:15 a.m. the 277A exit ramp was still crash.

Troopers are investigating, check back for updates.