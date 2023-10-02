RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The driver accused of fatally hitting a Virginia Commonwealth University student crossing the street in January has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, Richmond’s top prosecutor said.

Mahrokh Khan was crossing the intersection of Laurel Street and West Main Street on the morning of Jan. 27 when she was hit by a car.

Khan, a VCU senior, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died, police said. She was 22 years old.

More than eight months later, the driver of the car, identified as Shanthi Bhagat, was indicted Monday on four charges linked to Khan’s death, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed to 8News.

Bhagat has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving endangering life and two counts of failing to obey a traffic signal, online court records show.