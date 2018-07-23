DriveERT offering free E-ZPass transponder when you pay outstanding tolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you pay our outstanding tolls, you can get a free E-ZPass transponder with a $35 credit on July 24 and July 27.

DriveERT says Pay by Plate customers can take advantage of this offer from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, while supplies last.

To participate in this special offer, you can visit the DriveERT Customer Car Center located on Port Centre Parkway in Portsmouth or call 1 (855) 378-7623.

While you can pay outstanding balances online, this two-day promotion does not apply. Customers who already have an E-ZPass could qualify for a $10 Reload Card if they pay off a Pay by Plate balance.