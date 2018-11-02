Double check your precinct if you’re voting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Some Chesapeake voters will go to a new polling place for the Midterm Elections on Nov. 6.

The city announced precinct changes for the following five locations, effective Sept. 2018:

The polling place for the Georgetown Precinct (0012) has been relocated from Indian River Middle School to Indian River Community Center located at 2250 Old Greenbrier Road

The polling place for the E. W. Chittum Precinct (0020) has been relocated from E. W. Chittum Elementary School to Alexander Baptist Church located at 4316 Pamela Court

The polling place for the Shipyard Road Precinct (0052) has been relocated from Deep Creek Central Elementary School to Grassfield Baptist Church located at 1772 Cedar Road

The polling place for the Fairways Precinct (0053) has been relocated from Greenbrier Church to First Norfolk Church located at 1516 Volvo Parkway

The polling place for the Expressway Precinct (0058) has been relocated from River Oak Church to Mount Olive Baptist Church located at 662 Fernwood Farms Road

The new location is listed on your voter registration card.

Additional polling locations were relocated in 2016 after changes were made to the Virginia Congressional District lines. The new lines drawn in 2016 made the 3rd Congressional District more Hampton Roads centered.

Click here to look up your Virginia polling place.

Reminder: All Hampton Roads precincts are open election day from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.