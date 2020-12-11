Don’t get Mad, get Madison: Newport News woman fed up over speeding drivers reaches out to fellow residents for help

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A resident in Newport News is fed up after she says people won’t slow down in her neighborhood. She’s reaching out to neighbors to help make change happen.

This is on Beech Drive and Hemlock Road, right off of Main St. This is in the Sedgefield neighborhood.

Calie Mowery is demanding change and she needs your help.

“They’ll honk at you and drive past you like you’re on 64, but you’re not,” Mowery said. “We would notice that these cars would fly by so fast and then he would notice going to and from school and all that and there would be cars that were smashed in the back or scratched on the side.”

Mowery has lived in this neighborhood for about a year now. A year of speeding concerns is enough.

Her biggest fear? “Someone getting killed,” she said.

Calie is taking action.

“I’m working with traffic engineering and she said get a petition signed,” she said.

Calie’s petition has about 80 signatures so far, but she needs 150.

10 On Your Side called the city and was told they surveyed the area and found speeding is indeed a concern. This petition is the next step in the process.

Once Calie gets 150 signatures, the city and residents can talk next steps, like potentially adding speed bumps.

“I reached out to you guys to hopefully get some exposure. I’m trying to get this petition signed so hopefully other people will see this and raise awareness that they slow down.”

City officials said this is truly a resident driven process. So, if you live in this neighborhood and you have speeding concerns, Calie needs your help. She’s asking you to sign her petition, if you agree, so change can happen.

