Don’t forget to turn in your unused prescription drugs on Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — There will be a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, and local law enforcement agencies are encouraging citizens to participate.

This nationwide event is held twice a year. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) started these “drug take back” days after a 2015 study that showed many Americans abuse prescription drugs found in the homes of their family and friends, according to their website.

Each police department, and the majority of sheriff’s offices, around Hampton Roads and the surrounding areas will serve as collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To see which precincts in your area will be collecting the prescription drugs, go to the DEA’s Drug Take Back website and use their collection site locator.