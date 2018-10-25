“Don’t be the dealer”: DEA event encourages cleaning out your medicine cabinet

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads are supporting the DEA-backed Take Back Day initiative this weekend, reminding citizens to properly dispose of unused drugs.

This is a great opportunity to go through your medicine cabinet and get rid of prescriptions that are expired or that you no longer need.

According to the DEA over 6.2 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2016, and the majority were taken from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

This initiative acts in a direct response to these 2016 findings, attempting to stop prescription drug abuse and overdose deaths at the source by getting rid of their availability. The day acts as a reminder to properly dispose of drugs so they won’t end up in the hands of those who will abuse them.

Proper disposal of drugs is not as simple as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash. Using these methods of disposal poses potential safety, environmental and health hazards.

Proper disposal means bringing them to official locations and disposal boxes.

The next National Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and there are locations across Hampton Roads. Click here to find a collection site near you.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The disposal boxes take all solid and liquid dosage pharmaceuticals. Solid dosage pharmaceuticals may be disposed of in or out of their original container. If they are in their original container, police ask you to remove any identifying information from the label. Liquid dosage pharmaceuticals must be disposed of in sealed containers. Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens.

You don’t have to wait until the Drug Take Back Day to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. This day acts as a reminder of a behavior citizens should participate in year-round.

There are some controlled substance public disposal locations available throughout the year. Click here for that list.