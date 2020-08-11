Donald Trump Jr. hosting in-person fundraising reception Tuesday night in Manteo

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – MAY 20: Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Trump is making a trip to the swing state to drum up Republican support on the eve of a special election in Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, with Republican Fred Keller facing off against Democrat Marc Friedenberg. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Donald Trump Jr. is set to hold an in-person fundraising reception on Tuesday night in Manteo.

The reception is listed on the Republican fundraising website WinRed.com. The event page says the reception is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. but doesn’t list a location. The cost to attend is $2,500 per person.

It comes as Dare County reports 25 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. That’s 15 new cases since last Friday, August 7. Of those 15, 3 are residents and 12 are non-residents. The county is reporting community spread, and has reported 384 total cases to date.

Trump Jr. was in the Hamptons this past weekend for fundraising activities, including an in-person reception that cost $2,800 per person and a “Boaters for Trump” boat parade. Trump Jr. was photographed surrounded by unmasked supporters of President Trump at the boat event, alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chairwoman of the Trump Victory finance committee. She tested positive for COVID-19 in early July and was asymptomatic.

The North Carolina Democratic Party sent out this statement ahead of the reception: “Tonight, Donald Trump Jr. will hobnob with wealthy donors at a Manteo fundraiser, while hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents who’ve lost their job during the pandemic wonder where their next paycheck will come from. Time and time again, Donald Trump and his allies have shown us they are utterly disconnected from the pain and suffering being felt in North Carolina and across the country, even dismissing the death toll by saying ‘it is what it is.’ We deserve so much better, and it’s why we must elect Joe Biden in November.”

President Trump won Dare County in the 2016 election, with 59.4% of the vote compared to 37.2% for Hillary Clinton.