RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don Scott has been named speaker-designee for the Virginia House of Delegates.

This comes after Democrats won the majority in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In an announcement at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 by the Virginia House Democratic Caucus, delegate Don Scott was named speaker-designee.

The full House of Delegates will officially vote to confirm a new speaker on the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

Scott is the first African American to be nominated by their caucus for speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.