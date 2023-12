PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No matter rain, sleet or snow, Domino’s wants to delivery pizza to its customers.

The company plans to award $500,000 in grants for snow plowing. Up to 20 cities will receive $25,000 to help keep clear their roads.

According to Domino’s, it has already help three cities this season.

You can nominate your city by visiting plowingforpizza.com. The nomination period ends Jan 21.