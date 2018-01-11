Dominion says record temps in January could impact your energy bill

News

by: Kevin Green

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy says the bitterly cold temperatures seen this month could impact your monthly bill.

The utility company says the first weekend of January saw more energy usage than any other week on record. Heating systems strained to keep pace with the arctic blast, leading to higher amounts of electricity being drawn.

Customers also set a record last Saturday and Sunday for the highest demand in energy ever during a 24-hour period.

Early January has been a challenge for utility companies, as a winter storm affected power for thousands. In Virginia Beach, tens of thousands of customers saw outages during the height of the storm.

Dominion says if you need more time to pay your bill, call them at 1-866-DOM-HELP. The company says it offers payment extensions, long-term payment plans and bill payment assistance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories