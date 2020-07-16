Dominion Energy launches $35 million initiative to support minority students, HBCUs

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy announced on Thursday that the company is launching a $35 million initiative in support of African American and underrepresented minority students.

The six-year program will allocate $25 million to historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Additionally, a $10 million scholarship fund will be created to support African American and underrepresented minority students across the company’s service territory.

“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400 years of institutional racism. But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth. Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“This initiative is a recognition of the important role played by these institutions in African American advancement and the importance of education as an equalizer in society,” he continued. “These institutions have been foundational in the struggle to improve the lives of African Americans and in the fight for social justice. We are pleased and humbled to build on our company’s nearly 40-year history of supporting historically black colleges and universities.”

The initiative builds on nearly four decades of support for higher education equity at historically black colleges and universities in the company’s service areas.

The program is in addition to a recent $5 million commitment made by Dominion Energy, in honor of Juneteenth, to support social justice, community reconciliation and rebuilding.

