Police working domestic-related barricade situation on Ship Chandlers Wharf in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are currently working a domestic-related barricade situation in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from VBPD just before 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, there is currently heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Ship Chandlers Wharf due to the barricade situation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Dahlia Drive is currently closed between Tealwood and Rosemont Road due to the incident.

Residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No further information has been released.

⚠️Heavy Police presence in the 3600 block of Ship Chandlers Wharf due to a domestic related barricade situation. Dahlia Drive is closed between Tealwood and Rosemont Road. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pXyQATf5wt — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 21, 2021

