PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Details have been released regarding the Portsmouth couple that was charged in the death of their baby girl on Victory Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The baby was only 23 days old when she stopped breathing under the care of Chante Smith and Dontae Taylor — her parents. According to official documents, Taylor told officials that they waited 10 minutes before calling 911. Medics began life-saving measures and the infant was transferred to CHKD, but was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, police said.

Dontae Taylor. Courtesy: PPD Chante Smith. Courtesy: PPD

Smith recalled the events leading up to the baby’s death saying that she was sitting on her bed, watching church with the baby, when the girl had stopped breathing, according to the documents.

Smith told officials that the baby hadn’t had her bottle in over 24 hours, but then later said the child drank 1/2 ounce of her formula.

The following day, the autopsy revealed a cause of death. The detective was called to the medical examiner’s office where he was shown injuries indicating that the baby had broken ribs and trauma to the head. The baby’s ribs had white dots from healed fractures acquired within her 23-day lifespan, and a bruise on her skull. The doctor determined these injuries were consistent with ongoing inflicted trauma to the body, and were the cause of death, according to the documents.

On Dec. 2 the detective spoke with the parents who said they were the only ones with unsupervised contact with the baby.

The two are facing the following charges: cruelty and injury to children, aggravated murder and abuse and neglect of a child.